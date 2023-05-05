Nominated MP Sabina Chege has strongly stood by her decision to oust former President Uhuru Kenyatta as the leader of the Jubilee party.

The Jubilee Party caretaker leader said the party was on a downward trajectory under Uhuru’s leadership.

“He has brought us down from 170 elected members in the National Assembly in the 2017 general elections to just 28 now,” she said.

Sabina Chege accused the retired president of being an absentee leader who has been suffering from indecisiveness.

“The Jubilee Party is owned by its members and its power is exercised by elected leaders. He (Uhuru) currently holds no position in the party,” she said, adding that Uhuru should have resigned from active politics six months after President William Ruto was sworn in.

“The law is not on his side. Six months outside State House disqualifies him from being our party leader. He is yet to write a letter to explain that he is still an active politician,” she said in an interview on Inooro TV.

Sabina also stated that Uhuru Kenyatta is no longer the Mt Kenya region kingpin.

“No ceremony is needed to know that Mr Gachagua is the kingpin of Mt Kenya by virtue of the political position he occupies,” she said.

The former Murang’a Woman Rep said Uhuru should concentrate on his international assignments and take a back seat politically like his predecessors as prescribed by law.

“We gave him his two terms as president. He should be grateful. He should concentrate on being a statesman. His time in politics is over,” she said.

Sabina also chided Uhuru Kenyatta for tainting his status by engaging in “street politics”.

“We have seen him on board campaign vans in Nyanza region declaring Mr Odinga as his party leader. He is silent and comes out with thugs telling us to leave Jubilee. We are not going anywhere. Jubilee is us, not him,” she said.

“At this rate, you might see him on the streets participating in protests. He is eroding the dignity and respect that comes with his name, history and status,” Sabina claimed.