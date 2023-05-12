Safaricom M-Pesa users transacted a whopping Ksh.35.86 trillion in the last year through the telco’s mobile money services.

This is according to audited results for Financial Year ending March 2023.

The data shows that M-Pesa remains Safaricom’s leading revenue earner. Total transaction value grew by 21.4% to Ksh.35.86 trillion, with volumes rising by 33.5% to Ksh.21.03 billion.

the rise in M-Pesa revenue to increased usage and growth of chargeable transactions per one-month active customers by 16.2%.