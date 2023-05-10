Investigations are ongoing into the shocking death of a preacher based in Kangundo, Machakos county.

Charles Kituku Muthusi, 59, of the AIC church was found dead with his eyes gouged out on Tuesday morning. His body had been dumped in a maize plantation, about 50 meters away from his house.

Police said preliminary investigations showed pastor Muthusi sustained head injuries.

Officers from Kawethei police post said they recovered several pieces of rock that appeared to have been used to bludgeon the preacher.

The cops also recovered a screwdriver at the scene believed to have been used to gouge out Muthuis’s eyes.

Muthusi’s brother, Reverend Peter Muthusi, said he was shocked by his brother’s death.

Bizarrely, Rev Peter said their other brother met a similar fate in Nairobi a while back but the murder remains unsolved.

Police moved the body of the deceased to the Kangundo Level 4 Hospital awaiting postmortem as investigations continue.