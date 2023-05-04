Human rights organization Kituo Cha Sheria has moved to court seeking compensation for the victims of the Shakahola cult in Malindi, Kilifi county.

In a petition filed before the Milimani court, Kituo Cha Sheria says the government failed in its duty to protect the victims who died as a result of the activities of the starvation cult.

The lobby group, through the law firm of Khaminwa and Khaminwa advocates, has sued the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service, the attorney general, the inspector General of Police, the cabinet secretary for interior and The County Government of Kilifi.

The NGO argues that the government failed in its duties as provided for in the National Intelligence Service Act, the Police Act and Article 10 of the Constitution of Kenya.

Annette Mbogoh, the CEO of Kituo cha Sheria, says in a signed affidavit that the activities of pastor Paul Mackenzie were well known by the government agencies.

The lobby group said the government should have been able to prevent the deaths of 110 followers of the church, whose bodies have been exhumed thus far.

Kituo Cha Sheria noted that the failure of the national government to gather intelligence on Mackenzie’s church and its activities is a breach of the right to freedom and security, hence the victims of the Shakahola cult deserve damages.