By PCS

Kenya and Canada are working on a labour migration framework that will enable more Kenyans to get skilled jobs in the North American country.

President William Ruto said Kenya will align the training of health workers at the Kenya Medical Training College and technical and vocational institutions with the Canadian curricula to respond to the needs of the country’s job market.

“Kenya’s workforce is our greatest resource. It is well-trained and hardworking. Even as we invest in sectors that will create employment in the country, opportunities for Kenyans abroad are another way to lift up our young people,” he said.

The President spoke at State House Nairobi when he met Canadian Foreign Minister Ms Melanie Joly.

Officials from two the countries will hold a meeting in Canada next month to develop plans to boost bilateral relations between the countries.

On the Sudan crisis, the Canadian government said it will support the humanitarian efforts.

President Ruto said a three-pronged approach has been agreed to stop the conflict and return the country on the road to civilian rule.

“The US and Saudi Arabia have engaged the warring parties to ceasefire. The United agencies and other humanitarian organisations are ready to offer assistance to the people and the other priority is to amplify the voice of civilians in the resolution of the conflict,” he said.

Ms Joly pledged that Canada will support civilian contribution to peace and democracy.