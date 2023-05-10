Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Chelilim has asked the government to introduce the teaching of Scrabble in educational institutions to encourage and enhance creative and critical thinking skills.

Speaking at the National Scrabble Tournament in Eldoret, Mr Chelilim emphasised the importance of Scrabble in stimulating fast thinking and word formation within a time limit.

He suggested that Scrabble be included in both core curriculum and co-curricular activities in schools as he affirmed his commitment in supporting the development of diverse sports disciplines to nurture talent within the region.

On his part, the Chief Administrative Secretary for Sports and the Arts, Wesley Korir, indicated that the government is dedicated to empowering youth through sports initiatives like the Talenta Hela programme.

The President of the Pan African Scrabble Association, Adekoyejo Adegbesan, acknowledged Kenya’s potential in Scrabble and called for increased support to promote the sport.

President of Scrabble Kenya, Limo Kipkemboi reiterated the need to train and produce new Scrabble champions in Uasin Gishu.

The county’s Sports Executive, Eng Lucy Ng’endo, expressed plans to launch various programmes aimed at sports development and youth empowerment.

The event comes at a time when Kenya is preparing to compete in the World Scrabble Championships in Las Vegas from July 22 to 26, 2023, and the African Scrabble Youth Tournament in Lagos, Nigeria, from August 24 to 28, 2023.

