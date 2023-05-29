Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a stern warning to political leaders who are facilitating the covert rise of criminal gang groups within the country.

Speaking during the retirement celebration for Archbishop Dr. Julius Njoroge Gitau in Thika, the Deputy President said the Government will deal with those associated decisively.

“We have heard your concerns about the revival of the criminal gang. The government will not allow it. I ask parents to talk to their children so as not to be misused. Any attempt will be dealt with swiftly and decisive action will be taken,” said DP Gachagua.

“If you have a problem with William Ruto and me why don’t you come and face us wachana na hawa watoto. Ati you are trying to revive a criminal gang to intimidate us. Watoto wao wamepeleka EALA na wengine mabiashara lakini mnataka kutumia watoto wa maskini to come and undermine govt,” he added.

DP Rigathi commended Archbishop Njoroge for his unwavering dedication as a servant of the ministry for 50 years across various parishes. The Archbishop was also acknowledged for his instrumental role in establishing the A.I.P.C.A Theological college and for actively promoting initiatives aimed at fostering peace and reconciliation.

The Deputy president called on other leaders to emulate the leadership portrayed by the archbishop by retiring peacefully and letting those serving to do so without interference.

“We have listened to your history and you are very committed. Calling it your day when your time comes is such maturity. We get embarrassed when our leader is subjected to humiliation. We continue to urge him to stop.”

The Deputy President also exuded confidence that the government has achieved significant progress in the battle against alcohol and substance abuse.

“We agreed as a region that our priority is to deal with the issue of alcohol and substance abuse. The war is 70% won na tutaendelea. This battle is for the long haul,” he remarked.

Rigathi was accompanied by Governor Kimani Wamatangi of Kiambu county, Governor Moses Ndirangu Badilisha of Nyandarua county and several members of parliament. The leaders echoed the DP’s sentiments.