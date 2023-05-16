Nyeri County Government through the County Public Service Board has announced 200 internship positions in various county departments.

In an advertisement on the county’s website, the county is seeking to fill the positions which fell vacant in February this year when the fourth cohort of interns completed their one-year paid internship.

The board has advised interested applicants to download and fill out the application form from the Nyeri County Government website, www.nyeri.go.ke .

“The opportunity is available to candidates who graduated and possess certificates from the year 2020 to date. All hardcopy Internship forms together with the required documents should be sent or hand-delivered on or before May 25,” reads the advert.

The county government launched the programme in 2017 after formulating the Internship Policy in September 2017. During the launch, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga described youth unemployment as a ticking time bomb adding that it was the motivation for the county government to start the initiative.

Governor Kahiga stated that he would be partnering with big companies doing business in Nyeri to provide more internship opportunities for graduates from the county adding that in addition to bringing in resources to the county, companies should impart knowledge and experience to the fresh graduates.

“The programme seeks to eradicate unemployment through provision of skills and experiences for fresh graduates so as to make them prepared to take up responsibilities in the competitive labour market,” stated the Governor.

Since the launch of the internship programme, the county government has been setting aside Sh 24 million annually to pay stipends to the 200 interns. Degree holders receive Sh12, 000 monthly stipends, diploma holders get Sh11, 000 while certificate holders take home Sh10, 000.

By Kenya News Agency