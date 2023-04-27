The Azimio la Umoja coalition will hold a major homecoming rally on Friday to welcome its leader Raila Odinga from abroad.

Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi announced in a statement on Wednesday the Grand Welcome rally will set the precedence for anti-government protests planned for next week.

Raila Odinga is expected to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from his week-long visit to the United Arab Emirates and proceed to the People’s Baraza at Kamukunji Grounds in Kibra Constituency, on the same day.

Opiyo Wandayi said Raila will address the nation at the rally.

“The Kibra People’s Baraza will also set the stage for the peaceful mass action that is set to resume in Nairobi on May 2, 2023, as earlier announced,” he said.

The Ugunja MP added that the coalition will provide more information about the upcoming May events in the coming days and at the Kibra rally.