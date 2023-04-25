President William Ruto on Monday, April 24 commissioned the CyberKnife Centre at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), Kiambu County.

He said the Cyberknife Centre, the second of its kind in the continent after Egypt, will revolutionize cancer treatment not only in Kenya but also in the East African region.

President Ruto commended KUTRRH for the milestone and pledged to support it further.

He said the Government will help in the completion of the stalled Children’s Hospital and Paediatric Cancer Wing.

“We will also construct a women’s hospital with a Breast Cancer Centre,” Ruto assured.

Prof Olive Mugenda, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the facility, said the new medical technology is painless, less invasive, and low-risk, making it an attractive option for cancer patients.

Speaking at the same event, President Ruto said his administration is keen on investing in the manufacturing of medical supplies.

He said there is immense opportunity for investment in the sector and regretted that local pharmaceuticals and medical consumables account for a paltry 20 percent.

President Ruto said the Government will take measures to make Kenya the region’s pharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

“This will enhance access to affordable healthcare,” he said.

The domestic market for pharmaceuticals and medical consumables is estimated at Sh110 Billion a year.

The President also observed that his administration was keen on developing a network of specialised public referral institutions.

“These will provide advanced care that is driven by scientific research and technological innovation.”

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, and Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, were present.