Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday handed over six fisheries patrol vessels in Liwatoni, Mombasa County.

With the support of the Government of Japan, six patrol vessels costing about Ksh 306 million, the boats will be used in dealing with Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing and surveillance within Kenya’s territorial waters.

“I am glad to learn that the boats have been assembled and trials undertaken alongside training for the Sea Crew manning,” the DP said.

“In particular, the patrol boats will facilitate physical surveillance and electronic monitoring of our marine fisheries to rid our waters of illegal fishing and related crimes. We are deeply grateful to the People of Japan.”

The Deputy President has called for collaboration between the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs and other ministries and Government agencies to execute the critical assignment.

He said the Ruto administration is steadfast in delivering on Ocean economy development for the benefit of coastal communities and the Country.

“We acknowledge the partnership with the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency and collaboration with the counties of Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu and Taita Taveta,” DP Gachagua said.

The Deputy President said the Government will fast-track development of the Blue Economy. “That is why we created a stand-alone Ministry to handle the Blue Economy and interconnected issues in Mining and Maritime Affairs.”

The DP noted that the Blue Economy and Fisheries sector is an important enabler of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda and a major actor in job creation.

This afternoon, at Liwatoni, Mombasa County, I launched and handed over six patrol vassels worth Sh306 million, with the support of the Government of Japan. pic.twitter.com/xjJ35AZqwB — H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH (@rigathi) April 19, 2023





By DPPS