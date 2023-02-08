The Nairobi Expressway has been a success since it was opened to the public in July of last year, Moja Expressway CEO Steve Zhao has said.

Speaking during the 10-million Milestone Celebration on Tuesday, Steve Zhao said on average about 50,000 vehicles use the Expressday per day, a five-time increment since trial operations in May last year.

“This shows that the Express way has indeed created a reliable route in the existing transport networks and effective means to address congestion in Nairobi,” he said.

Mr Zhao disclosed that since July, at least 10 million vehicles have used the Ksh 87 billion Expressway.

“It gives me pride to admit that this journey has been successful because of the contributions from all who are gathered here today. As of 7th February 2023, the total number of vehicles that have used the Nairobi Expressway stands at ten million,” he said.

During that time, the 27-Kilometre Expressway has fetched Ksh2 billion in revenue, Moja said.

Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) Director General Kung’u Ndung’u hailed the expressway as iconic and a game changer for the seamless connectivity and decongestion of roads.

Ndung’u announced the Authority (KeNHA) will establish additional needs for the expressway like the pedestrian crossways.

He also urged motorists to go cashless with the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) payment system adding that 120,000 pedestrians have registered to use ETC.

“We have about 120,000 users of the ETC myself included. We have more than 10,000 users who use the manual toll collection,” he said.

“I encourage them to advance and embrace the cashless way.”

Moja Expressway will operate the toll road for 27 years before handing it over to the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA).