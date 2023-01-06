Detectives have reportedly concluded investigations into the death of rally driver Asad Khan, who died last month following an altercation with his girlfriend Maxine Wahome.

On Thursday, Maxine completed a three-week court-mandated directive that required her to be reporting to the Investigating Officer at the Kilimani Police Station weekly until the probe is completed.

She was accompanied by her lawyer Steve Kimathi, who told reporters that detectives were done questioning the celebrity racing driver.

“Maxine is not required to report here(Kilimani Police Station) anymore. Police are through with her,” Kimathi told Nation Sport.

The lawyer said the police told them that they would meet in court next week.

“Police told us we shall now meet in court on January 12, 2023, for further directions.”

Maxine is out on a cash bail of Sh100,000.

