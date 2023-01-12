Kenya’s passport is the ninth most powerful passport in Africa, the latest Henley Passport Index from immigration consultancy Henley & Partners indicates.

According to the 2023 edition of the Henley Passport Index, the Kenyan passport ranks 73rd globally, three places higher than last year’s ranking.

Kenya’s passport, with 73 visa-free access travel destinations, falls behind Seychelles at position 29th globally with visa-free access to 153 destinations, Mauritius (34th), South Africa (53rd), Botswana (63rd), Namibia (67th), Lesotho (69th), eSwatini(71st) and Malawi(72nd).

Tanzania’s travel document completed the top 10 list of most powerful passports in the continent, boasting 72 visa-free destinations.

For the fifth consecutive year, Japan boasts the world’s most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 193 global destinations.

Singapore and South Korea retained their places in joint second on the ranking. They are followed by Germany and Spain, Finland and Italy.

Below is a list of the most powerful and least powerful passports in the world.

The best passports in 2023, according to the Henley Passport Index

1. Japan (193 destinations)

2. Singapore, South Korea (192 destinations)

3. Germany, Spain (190 destinations)

4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg (189 destinations)

5. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden (188 destinations)

6. France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom (187 destinations)

7. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States, Czech Republic (186 destinations)

8. Australia, Canada, Greece, Malta (185 destinations)

9. Hungary, Poland (184 destinations)

10. Lithuania, Slovakia (183 destinations)

The worst passports in 2023

102. North Korea (40 destinations)

103. Nepal, Palestinian territory (38 destinations)

104. Somalia (35 destinations)

105. Yemen (34 destinations)

106. Pakistan (32 destinations)

107. Syria (30 destinations)

108. Iraq (29 destinations)

109. Afghanistan (27 destinations)