Police officers in Embakasi, Nairobi have arrested one of their own for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

Officer Patrick Makori, stationed at Kware Police Station, reportedly lured the minor to his house after she had gone to the police station to file a complaint.

The girl had initially gone to make a report at Embakasi Police Station, accusing her employer, Ms Jackie Pendo, of refusing to pay her.

“It all started when the minor went to make a report at Embakasi Police Station in Nairobi County over unpaid salaries. While at the station, officers referred her to Kware Police Station, where she reported what had transpired,” a police report read in part.

The girl said she found the cop who was on duty; he introduced himself and promised to assist her.

They reportedly exchanged numbers and agreed to meet the next day at the station.

The girl returned the following day at 2 pm and found Makori was still on duty.

“The officer left his work place and took her to his residence located outside the station. He locked her inside before leaving to his place on duty,” the police report added.

The officer returned from work in the evening and allegedly raped her that night.

The following morning, the officer left the girl in his house again but she managed to escape. She reported the matter, prompting the officer’s colleagues to arrest him.

The girl was examined and treated at Nairobi Women’s Hospital as police prepared a case against the accused.