The embattled Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official Irene Masit has vowed to drop a bombshell on the management of this year’s presidential election.

Masit on Wednesday said despite mounting pressure, she will not resign from the Commission until she clears her name.

The suspended IEBC official is among the infamous ‘Cherera 4’ set to appear before a Justice Aggrey Muchelule-led tribunal next week.

“I’m not ready to quit and Kenyans should expect a bombshell during my appearance before the Justice Aggrey Muchelule-led tribunal,” she said.

Masit expressed fears for her safety, saying her official vehicle, driver and bodyguard had not been reinstated despite directions by the tribunal chairperson.

She also accused the media of “unfairly” targeting her, citing reports of high-profile visits by politicians to the Yaya Apartments, where she was residing with the three former commissioners after their Serena Hotel press conference.

“You have seen some stories in the media about Azimio leaders visiting our apartment. This is part of the bigger agenda to target me because the report is factually inaccurate,” she said.

Masit, Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyangaya are accused of meeting high-profile Azimio operatives at Yaya Apartments between 15th and 17th August in rooms number 21, 23 and 27.

IEBC had booked Hermosa Hotel in Karen for the commissioners during the electioneering period.

“The four of us moved to Yaya Apartments in Kilimani for fear of our safety considering the sensitivity of the presidential election,” Masit said.

She faulted the tribunal for “obtaining what is purported to be her entry into a public hotel as though entering into such a facility is criminal or nefarious.”

“We were visited in that apartment by relatives, lawyers, friends and political operatives from both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza divides, and it is shocking that the media opted to leave out that information,” Marsit added.

The commissioner dismissed the entire investigation process as a legal charade, claiming the Parliamentary Departmental Committee’s findings were full of bias, irrationality, and impartiality given that its chairman Gitonga Murungara failed to disclose that he was part of the ruling party UDA’s legal team.

The Tribunal Hearings are scheduled to start next Tuesday, with outgoing IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati and 7 others listed as lead witnesses in the case against the Cherera 4.

Cherera, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyangaya have since resigned.

President William Ruto formed the tribunal probing the Cherera 4 after the National Assembly endorsed their removal as IEBC commissioners.

In a ruling Wednesday, Justice Muriithi fixed a mention date on January 16, 2023 but told the parties that they could appear before him earlier, depending on the tribunal’s decision.