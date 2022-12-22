As if losing his eyes in a suspected gruesome ritual wasn’t enough, three-year-old baby Junior Sagini was also sexually abused.

This is according to former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who says Sagini and his 7-year-old sister were both victims of sexual abuse.

Sonko on Wednesday, December 21, said his sources informed him that medical tests showed that Sagini was sodomized while his sister Shantel was molested severally.

The politician said he got the information in confidence but was too pained and angry not to share it with the public.

“I’m really saddened again by the latest news I have received and which I’m just about to share with you. I have been working closely with the MP Kitutu Chache Hon. Japhet Nyakundi and the Esnahs Nyaramba who’s working on Baby Sagini.

“I know it’s wrong to disclose someone’s medical records but coz of ile uchungu na hasira niko nayo munisamehe sana and I ask you to allow me pour my heart on this one. As a parent, I’m really hurt and my heart is bleeding. I actually don’t know where to begin coz I have consulted so many people on this they’re all telling me to make it confidential but I just have to let it out,” Sonko wrote on his socials.

He added: “Now Sagini’s sister, Shantel who is only 7 years old, has also come into the picture through the information we earlier gathered today from the ground and upon further investigation and tests it has been confirmed that Shantel has been molested severally and is now “sick”. Baby Sagini has also been sodomised and has tested positive for an STD which is being treated.”

Sonko vowed to get to the bottom of the incident and ensure justice is served to the children.

“What kind of animosity is this? How do people live with themselves after such deeds to innocent children? I swear I will get to the bottom of this! Once again Hon. Japho, Madam Nyaramba and Hon. Osoro keep it up for the support you have been giving to these kids.”