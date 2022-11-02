Kenyans will now be able to keep up with the latest news about their defence forces. The Kenya Defence Forces(KDF) have gone live on YouTube with the launch of a weekly news bulletin.

KDF said they will be broadcasting events of the week and providing in-depth information on Defence matters.

The defense forces aired the first episode of the weekly bulletin on October 28, presented by Private Ferdinand Kibwanga.

“ This is KDF’s Weekly Bulletin, an initiative collating events of the week and providing in-depth information on defence matters and this is our first broadcast,” Kibwanga said.

The show will be airing every Friday, he added.

The KDF news bulletin was produced at KDF’s state-of-the-art TV and radio studio that was launched in November 2021.

Watch the first episode below.