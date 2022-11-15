The National Police Service has issued a list of crime hotspots in Nairobi and urged the public to avoid them at all costs.

In a report on Monday, the NPS noted that criminals are targeting all persons, residential areas and businesses including M Pesa shops.

The marked crime hotspots include Thika highway; along the Drive-In flyover to KCA, KCA underpass, and Total exit.

Others are Globe Cinema and Kipande road, ABC Place and Kangemi along Waiyaki Way, and parts of CBD including River Road, Archives, Kirinyaga road and Fig Tree.

NPS said the gangs are involved in robbery with violence, carjacking, assaults, burglaries and murder.

The police also recommended some measures to help the public stay safe.

Pedestrians are advised to stay aware of their surroundings, take note of parked cars, and individuals loitering around them and avoid walking alone in the darkness.

“Try as much as possible to get home before dark,” NPS said.

Kenyans are also advised to reduce the use of mobile phones, tablets and laptops in traffic, avoid carrying ATM cards unless absolutely necessary and evaluate the amount of money to be deposited into their M-Pesa accounts.

Additionally. citizens are advised to avoid leaving bags, wallets or any valuable item on the chair of their vehicle when parking in a public place.

“Keep your car doors locked and rolled up at all times,” NPS added.

Car owners are also advised to look out for any cars following them when driving home.

“Look out for cars parked too close to your gate, and watch out for unfamiliar individuals in your neighbourhood.”

NPS also recommended that homeowners should consider installing CCTV systems and for those with security fences to ensure they are working.

In case of an attack, one is advised to fully cooperate with the criminals and not argue or fight back.

The Nairobi Area Police Control will be receiving any emergency calls on 0203556771.