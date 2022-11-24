The Nairobi county administration has been compelled to digitize the reading of water meters for city dwellers.

This is after Members of the Nairobi County Assembly (MCAs) on Wednesday unanimously passed a motion requiring the county government to install the digital system.

The digital water meters would emulate the Kenya Power tokens model.

The MCAs noted the system will help seal loopholes that deny the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (NWSC) more than half of its revenue.

“Digitisation will ensure that if the company loses revenue they will be eager to see why there is no water in an estate. In the process they will end up fighting the cartels to ensure residents have water,” Clay City MCA Samora Mwaura said, adding that digitisation will streamline the activities of the water company.

The system will also ensure Nairobi dwellers only pay for what they consume, the MCA said.