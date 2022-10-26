President William Ruto says he only needs one year to fix the mess of his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta with regard to the high Unga prices.

Speaking Tuesday, President Ruto said his Kenya Kwanza government is committed to reducing the cost of living in Kenya.

The Head of State said the release of Ksh.3.6 billion subsidized fertilizer was the first step in the reduction of Unga prices.

“Lazima tupunguze gharama ya maisha, na mimi niliwaambia lazima tuteremshe bei ya unga ikuje chini. Na hiyo safari ya kupunguza gharama ya unga na gharama ya maisha tayari nimeianzisha. Tumepatia wakulima wetu mbolea magunia milioni moja na nusu na tunawapatia ingine milioni sita wazalishe chakula,” Ruto said in Kibra during the launch of Affordable Housing project.

The President faulted the previous regime in which he was Deputy President for messing up the cost of Unga in four years.

“Wale walioharibu mambo ya unga mpaka ikafika shilingi 230 walikoroga hiyo mambo kwa miaka nne. Mnipatie mwaka moja peke yake nitakuwa nimenyorosha,” he said.