Nairobi motorists will experience traffic disruptions on Sunday with the planned closure of three busy roads.

A section of Lang’ata, Ngong and Mombasa roads will be closed for at least 12 hours on Sunday, October 30, to pave way for the Stanchart Marathon.

Nairobi Traffic Police officer Mary Kiarie on Tuesday said the roads connecting to the Southern bypass would not be accessible from 12 am.

Affected roads include the section of Mombasa Road connecting the inland container depot (ICD) to the bypass at Ole Sereni.

Motorists plying the Lang’ata Road will experience disruptions in the area around Uhuru Gardens where the races will be flagged off from. They will also be unable to use the roadway to Ngong or Mombasa road and have been asked to use alternative routes.

Other affected roads include Karen-Kikuyu, Karen-Mombasa Road, Lang’ata-Kikuyu, Galleria – Kikuyu, Lenana-Kikuyu and Mombasa Road- Ole Sereni.

Officer Kiarie said motorists would resume using the roads at 1.30 p.m when the marathon will be concluded.

Traffic police officers and marshalls will be dispatched to the roads to ensure the free flow of traffic during the 12-hour period.