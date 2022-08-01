Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has told off Deputy President William Ruto for dragging his name into his campaigns and for abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Last week, during his two-day tour of Ukambani, Ruto hit out at Raila Odinga for failing to name Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.

“Kalonzo has stood with him (Raila) since 2013 and it was a mockery for Raila to subject Kalonzo to any form of an interview. Imagine someone asking Kalonzo, what’s your name, your education level, and in the end, you conclude he has failed. This was ridicule to this community, and I assure you if I win, I will absorb him into my government,” Ruto said.

“Now he (Raila) has promised to support Kalonzo in 2037 which is a lie. Years will have gone,” he added.

But speaking on Sunday in Kisii and Nyamira counties, Kalonzo told Ruto to leave him alone.

“He (Ruto) was telling Uhuru to leave him alone. He went to my Mwingi backyard and he was pretending to be my advocate. He claimed I had been oppressed by Odinga, do I look like an oppressed person?” Kalonzo posed. The former Vice President said he is not running for Presidency and Ruto should focus his attention elsewhere.