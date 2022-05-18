Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is facing arrest for allegedly escaping from lawful custody.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said the controversial politician should be charged afresh for escaping from Shimo La Tewa GK prison.

Sonko was convicted on March 12, 1998 for contempt of court and sentenced to 12 months in prison. He however served for one month before he regained his freedom under unclear circumstances.

Sonko is said to have mysteriously disappeared from the prison on April 16, 1998. Some reports indicated he feigned sickness and was admitted to the Coast General Hospital, from where he staged his escape.

His prison records are also said to have vanished in thin air.

But Sonko claimed Shimo la Tewa prison officials released him after his mother’s death. He however did not explain under what circumstances they allowed his release.

“I stayed in prison for one month and I was released after my mother’s death. These are things that happened 23 years ago and I have been cleared that is why I ran for public office,” Sonko said in a past interview.

This was after Shimo la Tewa officials had moved to court seeking to rearrest Sonko to complete his sentence.

“They should go to their records, conduct their investigations and we can meet in court,” he added.

Now, EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak says there’s enough evidence to have Sonko prosecuted.

“There is someone who is vying for a governor position. He is known to have run from prison, and prison records indicate so. We will look for him and have him re-arrested. The law has to be respected and we can’t be a government that wants to make everyone happy,” he said

Mbarak spoke on the sidelines of the 4th International Association of Prosecutors and the East Africa Association of Prosecutors conference at White Sands Hotel in Mombasa.

The EACC boss called on Kenyans to elect morally upright leaders.

“Politics has no morals but let’s vote for people who are fit to occupy those positions. Choose good leaders,” he added.