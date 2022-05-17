Mount Kenya University in Thika is preparing to host the International Conference on Peace, and Security for Social Enterprise (ICPSSE).

The conference will take place from May 18 – 20th, at the main campus’ Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre.

The 3-day event is an avenue for academia and practitioners in other sectors to discuss peace and security matters, in relation to social-economic development.

This is the second installment of the conference, with the first having being held in the run-up to the general election in 2017. The late Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Interior Joseph Nkaiserry was the chief guest.

This year, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya will be the chief guest, opening the conference on Wednesday.

Other keynote speakers will include: Rev Dr Samuel Kobia, the Chairman of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), who will deliver a speech on “Peace Advocacy in an Electioneering Period”; Prof Bitange Ndemo, Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, who will share his perspectives on “Cybercrime and the Epidemic of Mobile Addiction”; Daystar University Vice-Chancellor Dr Laban Ayiro who will deliver an address on “Integration of Citizenship, Patriotism and National Ethos in CBC for Peace Promotion and Socio-Economic Development.”; Ms Carole Kariuki, the CEO of Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) who will share insights on “Mobilising the Private Sector for Peace through Mkenya Daima Initiative”; and The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) director, Dr Charles Ong’ondo who talk about “Value Based Education for Socio-Economic Development in the Region”

Also speaking will be: Prof Mark Charlton, associate director of De Montfort University; Media Council of Kenya (MCK) Assistant Director, Ms Christine Nguku; Nation Media Group (NMG) chief executive officer Stephen Gitagama; and Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) chairperson, Mrs Anne Makori.

The theme of the conference is: “The role of universities, public and private sectors in peace building for socio-economic development.”

It is meant to explore different ways various sectors can contribute to a peaceful electioneering period.

A communique on the conference notes that there are underlying issues that require monitoring, mainly, Clashes between members of different communities or ethnicities over limited resources such as water and pasture remain a disruptive challenge

These Cultural practices including cattle rustling often result in internal displacement of the attacked communities and disrupt their social-economic activities. These practices undermine normal livelihood activities and fuel poverty within communities.

Also planned are post-conference activities that include: a gala dinner, publication of the book of abstracts and conference articles, drafting of the conference report and policy paper to be share with concerned agencies charged with peace and security.