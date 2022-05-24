Bathrooms are usually one of the smallest rooms in your home, but that does not mean that they are easy to decorate. Whether you have a shower that needs a curtain, many options are available to you in the market. Shower curtains are very effective.

They are mainly used to prevent water and moisture from escaping from the bathtub or shower and provide privacy while showering. But they are also helpful in making your bathroom look beautiful.

Choosing the suitable custom shower curtains for your bathroom requires a few choices, not just “it looks good”.

These include:

* Curtain material in the shower

* Curtain size

* Curtain style

* Having or without curtain hooks

Please read our guide below to choose the right shower curtain for your bathroom.

How to choose a shower curtain?

A shower curtain is an essential accessory for every bathroom, so choosing the right bathroom curtain can make a big difference when decorating this space. Buying a new shower curtain is probably the simplest and easiest way to renovate your bathroom.

Moreover, before you go out and purchase a shower curtain, there are a few things to consider. This includes the curtain material itself and how waterproof it is, the size you need for your bathroom, and the style you need.

You may also need to remember how easy it is to clean a shower curtain and whether or not you need hooks on the curtain wall.

What items are made of shower curtains?

Shower curtains are available in various materials, including cotton, vinyl, polyester, or microfiber. The choices you make for your curtain will affect the design of your bathroom.

Are the shower curtains the standard size?

The typical shower size is 72 x 72 inches – perfect square. If your curtain rods are shorter than this, there is nothing to worry about – it is unlikely that most of the shower curtains are fully extended or tightly pulled.

Before going to the store for a new shower curtain, it is essential to measure the width and height of your bathroom and shower. It may seem obvious, but most people do not take such an important step.

What is the style of choosing curtains?

It comes down to your bathroom and its decoration. Shower curtains are usually sturdy or patterned. For a sophisticated look, a sturdy shower curtain is best.

However, if you want to divide it into a focal point in your bathroom, use a pattern that has a design but that blends in well with the rest of the space. When buying a shower curtain, consider lighting.

Whether your bathroom is large or small, natural light is essential, and you do not want to block it with a shower curtain. Therefore, you should remember bright colours.

Do all shower curtains need hooks?

Not all shower curtains need hooks when attached to a curtain wall. There is another way to hook traditional curtains – these are curtains without themes.

These can be shower curtains with eyelets or buttons. Non-perforated shower curtains with eye sockets need a railroad track to slide. This creates a seamless modern look that can keep the price low due to the lack of curtain hooks or rings.

Ideal for modern style toilets, these curtains come in various patterns and colours, some with a built-in liner.