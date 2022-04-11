Baroness Lindah alias Nurse B spoke to EveWoman about her two passions; nursing and fashion.

What made you choose nursing as a career?

I wanted to do something in my career that was challenging, interesting and makes a difference in people’s lives daily. In nursing, I deal with patients and their families, helping them through difficult times and seeing them recover is extremely satisfying.

What does your work entail?

I provide and coordinate patient care and also educate patients about various health conditions. Some of my duties while in hospital are administering medication to patients and monitoring for side effects, recording and updating patient medical information and maintaining detailed and accurate reports of the patients.

What do you love most about being a nurse?

Seeing my patients get better and fully recover from an illness is so satisfying. And also there is always a personal connection that I’m able to make with patients.

You have a great sense of style and it is obvious you’re passionate about it, what would you consider your first love, fashion or nursing?

Nursing is my first love. First, I love people, I love chatting with them and I love listening to them. I realised how rewarding it is to be able to make people who are sick and uncomfortable feel better even if it’s just a little. Treating people with kindness and respect goes a long way.

If you had to choose between one over the other, what would your decision come to?

I would choose both because even as a nurse you have to dress up and be presentable. You can style your hospital scrubs and look good. A well-dressed nurse tends to give the impression of strength, confidence and reliability.

What led to your desire for fashion?

I have always had the desire to be different enough to stand out through my dressing. Fashion is personal. It allows you to choose how you wish to present yourself to the world and it also allows you to know what you are comfortable with and what you dislike about yourself.

What are some of the challenges you encounter as a nurse?

Long shifts, which can be physically and mentally demanding and can lead to burnout. Changing schedules which can interfere with my sleep patterns. Sometimes I also become emotionally attached to my patient’s life and outcomes, which can be a difficult burden to carry.

During some shifts you are required to perform physically demanding duties such as helping to lift a patient, repositioning a patient, transporting patients and standing for long periods of time with few breaks.

This can strain the body and can lead to injury so you have to exercise regularly to maintain strength, stamina and flexibility.

Nurses in Kenya have a reputation for being mean, rude and insensitive. How would you describe yourself as a nurse?

I’m loving, caring and compassionate. Normally I empathise with each patient I handle by putting myself in their shoes. I treat them how I would love to be treated if I happened to be a patient.

How do you balance fashion and nursing?

I create time for both. If it’s time for nursing, I fully focus on it and if it’s time for fashion styling I focus on that and give it my best.

Considering you have to wear scrubs often, how do you personalize your look?

I normally choose the size that fits right and suits my body type and is of good quality. I also wear complementary colors and accessorise my scrub top with my nurse’s watch to make it look more stylish.