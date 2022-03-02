Firebrand politician Moses Kuria says the one thing he is most certain about in this life is that he will never join the Azimio La Umoja political coalition.

The Gatundu South MP spoke on Tuesday during the burial of mama Monica Njeri Waititu, the mother to the former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Moses Kuria said people have been telling him to pick a side between the Raila Odinga-led Azimio Camp and DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza group.

“Watu wengi wananiuliza uko upande gani, uko upande huu ama huu…Na mimi nimesema niko upande wa Mungu. Sababu nimeona huo ndio upande huwezi kuangusha. Huo ndio upande ulinitoa hospitali,” said Kuria.

The Kiambu governor aspirant said he might not know where he stands but he sure knows where he doesn’t.

“Kuna kitu mimi ninajua. Pengine sijui pahali niko lakini najua pahali sipo.

“Unajua nikiwa uhai, mimi ndio najiamulia…hakuna siku untanipata kwa Azimio. Hiyo iko in my control.Lakini nikikufa, ni uamizu wenu…lakini ata nikikufa, msinipeleke Azimio,” said Kuria.

The Chama Cha Kazi party leader at the same time backed Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua to lead the Mount Kenya.

Moses Kuria asked the likes of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki to shelve their ambitions and back Martha Karua.

“I know Gachagua, Kindiki and others have the potential to lead the community but let us allow Martha Karua to lead us, I also had the ambitions but I was sat down and requested to shelve them and I agreed,” he said.