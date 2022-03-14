In 2020, the Hight Court froze more than Sh200 million belonging to Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

This followed a petition by the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) which claimed Gachaga was involved in a complex scheme of money laundering.

According to ARA, Gachagua received more than Sh12.5 billion through three accounts at Rafiki Micro Finance Bank in seven years.

But the lawmaker claimed he saved Sh200 million at Rafiki Microfinance Bank which was invested in a fixed deposit account.

He said each time money was rolled over after three months, a new entry of the same sum was entered in the bank statement thereby creating the misleading impression that the account was holding monies to the tune of Sh12 billion.

With the Sh200m still frozen, Gachagua says he is doing okay as he has a supportive family.

“I am okay. They wanted to block my salary account but the courts rejected that, demanding to know how my monthly pay was connected to crime. The courts rightly said money from Parliament could not be proceeds of crime. Even money in the frozen accounts came from the government. How can government money be proceeds of crime yet I was paid for work done? It is all harassment but I am fine,” he said in an interview with Sunday Nation.

According to Gachagua, the case against him is a ploy to cripple him financially. He however expressed confidence that he will come out on top.