Majority of MPs elected on Jubilee ticket have since decamped to DP William Ruto’s UDA. Does this worry you?

The defections are an opportunity to identify new leaders, especially in Mt Kenya. It is an opportunity for us to get leaders with a different culture. Right now we have people who have left us engaging in name-calling.

We want people who are able to persuade voters in a decent manner even if we hold a different view. We have many people who are aspiring to be governors, senators, MPs and MCAs, who are seeking the party’s ticket.

This party has not been beaten by the rain; look at the scorecard, we were able to demonstrate in Sagana the many projects we have done. We would not be able to achieve that much if we spent our time politicking. If we had given attention to the utterances by DP Ruto, we would not have been able to deliver.

Who says he has lost it? It is the same people who are bitter with us. If they had the confidence that the President had lost control of his backyard, they would not be making the many trips there. You will see in the coming days that they thought they had made forays, but things will change.

Why do you think the DP has continued to stay in government despite his constant attacks on the president and his defecting to UDA?

He wants to be kicked out because he is a specialist in seeking sympathy. We will not kick him out because that may destabilise the country. The President has a clear mind on this and he does not want anything that will stop him from delivering on what he promised Kenyans.

The deputy president has continuously been in the disruptive corner, literally throwing words at the President, who is his boss. It was his scheme to disrupt the party and make it collapse and ensure that no one wants to associate with it.

If that would have succeeded, his plan was to have everything that Jubilee had in UDA but with the calmness of the President, he was allowed to imagine that he is alone in the political field. But now it is clear that there is not only a political vehicle competing with him but will overtake him in all the regions that Jubilee had in 2017. They will all be reclaimed.

If the President had concentrated on dealing with the deputy president, Kenyans would have suffered. But he has remained calm and he called us to order.

When did the President and his deputy stop working together?

The two have never worked together. It was pure pretense.

Even the white shirts, matching ties, the chemistry…?

The President has been working alone. Even the fundraisings that the DP was going to round the country claiming that the President had sent him, those were all lies. The President never sent him anywhere. If the President sent him, how come sometimes his donations were less than that of the DP? He has been lying to Kenyans.

But the DP has blamed the handshake for the sour relationship with the President…

The opposite is true. Without the handshake, there would have been no government and country. It is common sense that one of the things you do when you become President is to reach out to your opponents, so that there is peace in the country and be able to deliver on the promises you made to the people.