ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna discusses the Ruto-Mudavadi alliance, Azimio La Umoja, Jimmy Wanjigi, Miguna Miguna, and what Nairobians can expect if he is elected Senator of Nairobi.

Below are some interview excerpts; courtesy of nation.africa.

It is now official. Amani National Congress (ANC) and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) are working together. Does this pose a threat to your plans for the August election?

It doesn’t, and I want to congratulate them on finally accepting our proposition that 2022 is going to be a two-horse race. They have finally conceded that they were not a horse and have decided to back a horse of their choosing, which is okay. We wish them well and will not begrudge them.

Did you see the Ruto/Mudavadi deal coming?

It is one of the worst kept secrets in the political space. Everybody knew Mudavadi would end up with Ruto because every sign was there. And, in fact, in the past few months, it was even more ratcheted. There is no coincidence in politics and nobody should ever lie to you that somehow Ruto was just overflying Kakamega then decided to land at Senator Cleophas Malala’s tournament.

Everything was arranged. You cannot also lie to me that Malala was just driving on his way to Kakamega then he ran into the UDA rally in Eldoret and decided to join them. These things are choreographed. What I find strange is that Mudavadi didn’t have the guts to tell his partners.

Who benefits from the two working together?

From my perspective; Mudavadi has chosen to commit political suicide because in Western, the name Ruto is synonymous with evil and nobody’s going to support anything remotely associated with Ruto, you will see a lot of political haemorrhage.

Already, all the members of Parliament are running away from ANC and soon Musalia will be left with only Malala. Nobody in their right mind is going to run on an ANC ticket in Western, knowing very well that ANC is now affiliated with UDA.

So the deal essentially plays into your hands?

I think it really helps us. If I am honest with you, one of the problems we were anticipating was facing a Luyha presidential candidate as it would have presented more problems to us because of tribal mobilisation.

Personally, I am very relieved because he has made my work easier in Western. Now I can freely run candidates knowing fully well that there will be no talk of supporting one of our own that would have been there if Musalia ran as ANC.

What if Musalia goes to the ballot, will it hurt your prospects in Western?

I think one of the most laughable jokes is for anyone to imagine that Ruto will step down for Musalia. What we are seeing is a coalition between Ruto and Mudavadi and the most he can get is being the running mate. That will not present any challenges for us because as I told you, Ruto is unsellable in Western Kenya.

What is the dealing between ODM and the recently formed DAP-Kenya?

They have expressed support for our presidential candidate and Azimio, but we do not have any formal agreement so far.

Your party leader has been labelled as a State project, do you think he actually is?

Raila is the people’s project and he has been so since 2002. Raila is the reason I, Sifuna, voted for Mwai Kibaki in 2002. So Raila has always been and remains the people’s project. And we are happy that after the long journey that this project has been on, we are going to finalise it in August.

The people of Kenya have expressed their desire to make Raila president for a very long time. In fact, it is the same State they are talking about that denied Raila the presidency in 2007.

In the past it has been hard to popularise Raila in Central. What makes you think it will be different this time around?

The people who were largely responsible for that state of affairs have come out to explain why it was difficult. They have told us they are the ones who demonised him but have now offered to clean up all the dirt they had thrown at him. They have owned up to the tactics that they were using to block Raila from the region and now the people of Central can get an opportunity to see this person who we all love, respect and wish well.

We are grateful that this time round our brothers and sisters in Central have opened their ears, and hearts to welcome his message. That opportunity to interact with them is all we were looking for and we are eternally grateful that this is happening now.

Any talks with Kalonzo Musyoka with regard to Azimio?

I don’t speak for Azimio, but as ODM, we are willing and ready to partner with any political party or any person who has bought into the vision of Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta to unite the country, and that is where we are.

So we will not close the door on anyone and let those willing to join us do so without conditions. For conversations about what is in it for whom, those are beyond me and above my pay grade and will be handled at another level.

Who killed Nasa? There have been accusations that ODM was hellbent on seeing the coalition dead?

I think the answer is very simple. If you go to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, you will find the people who killed Nasa. They wrote letters to the Registrar saying they wanted to dissolve the coalition. ODM never wrote to the Registrar on this question. So the people who killed Nasa are Ford Kenya, ANC and Wiper and it is in writing.

What happened to the Sh4 billion that ODM received from the political party kitty?