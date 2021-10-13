Lillian Ng’ang’a has a message for the trolls who have been on her case since she ended her relationship with Governor Mutua.

The former Machakos First Lady has been experiencing cyberbullying for weeks after she went public about her new love affair with rapper Juliani.

Ms Ng’ang’a is however proving she has grown a thick skin after taking a swipe at her haters describing them as empty and hopeless.

“As it’s a long weekend, all those hopeless, empty and bitter people invested on how I should live my life should meet and discuss what I should do next and present a recommendation report,” she wrote in part.

Lillian Ng’ang’a further gave her haters a topic to discuss when they meet.

“I can share discussion point No 1. How has exposing our stupidity and foolishness online has impacted Lillian’s path to becoming the best version of herself?” she posed.