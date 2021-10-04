Toni Kamau is the youngest female documentary producer from Africa to be invited as a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, class of 2020.

As a creative producer, public speaker and founder of “We are not the machine Ltd”, she tells stories of outsiders, rebels and changemakers for global audiences.

Her past credits include half-hour documentaries for Al Jazeera, MTV Europe and BBC. Her first feature production credit is for the Sundance 2020 special jury prize winner “Softie”, directed by Sam Soko. Her second feature producing credit is for “I am Samuel”, directed by 2019 Rory Peck award Winner Peter Murimi, premiered to positive reviews at Hot Docs 2020 and Human Rights Watch 2020. She is currently working on a third feature documentary on home and belonging and developing a series that explores decolonizing narratives about the Global South.

Kamau is also an Emmy, PGA and Peabody nominated producer.

1. I’m curious about the name We Are Not the Machine. What’s the story behind the unusual name?

I am a huge fan of people who are not afraid to question the status quo – and We are not the Machine speaks to that.

2. You have received numerous awards for your work. How important do you think awards are in the overall success of Kenyan filmmakers and producers?

It has been an honour to win best producer at Women in Film Awards Kenya in 2020, and to be nominated for PGA, News Emmy, Peabody, and IDA award for producing Softie. International awards are important as they show that the industry acknowledges the quality of our productions. We have such a wealth of talented, hardworking independent filmmakers. What we need is a robust policy framework that encourages content creation, investment, local consumption, and export, because we have a wealth of diverse stories to share with the world.