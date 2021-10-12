Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has been appointed spokesman of the Western region, replacing Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

A section of political leaders from the region met on Sunday and endorsed Atwoli as the new negotiator in the formation of the next government, the Nation reports.

The leaders included four governors — Mr Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Mr Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Mr Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia) and Wilbur Ottichilo (Vihiga) and a team of 18 MPs.

They appointed Atwoli to coordinate and help the western region in negotiating for its stakes and ensure it forms part of the next government.