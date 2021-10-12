Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has been appointed spokesman of the Western region, replacing Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi.
A section of political leaders from the region met on Sunday and endorsed Atwoli as the new negotiator in the formation of the next government, the Nation reports.
The leaders included four governors — Mr Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Mr Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Mr Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia) and Wilbur Ottichilo (Vihiga) and a team of 18 MPs.
They appointed Atwoli to coordinate and help the western region in negotiating for its stakes and ensure it forms part of the next government.
“From today, the western region will speak in one voice and will not entertain any leader who will not work with others towards forming the next government. The community shall, by all means, strive to form or be part of the next government,” read the resolutions by Mr Ottichilo.
The 7-hour meeting further tasked Atwoli with starting negotiations with the leading presidential contender in the handshake team before December 31, 2021, when they will meet for Bukhungu II, a meeting intended to review the strategic engagement of the region.
Atwoli is expected to lead the region in formulating modalities to raise campaign resources.
Mr Ottichilo said the region’s priority is to ensure it negotiates the formation of the next government.
Speaking after his appointment, Atwoli said the Western region will move in one direction as the country heads to the 2022 General Election.
“There is no reason to be divided. We are united with a stand and we know where we are going. This meeting was not meant to alienate anybody from the region from the political mainstream because we focused on issues and not personalities,” he said.