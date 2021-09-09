ODM leader Raila Odinga has once again rubbished Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘Kazi ni Kazi’ Hustler narrative terming it pre-historic.

While giving a virtual public lecture to University of Nairobi students on Tuesday, the former Prime Minister said he does not subscribe to the idea of providing cheap solutions to complex problems facing Kenyan youth.

Raila stated that youths deserve well-paying jobs and not the outdated tools that are being offered by DP Ruto.

“Let me be clear here too. I do not subscribe to the idea of Kazi ni Kazi. No. I have been allergic to giving excuses and resorting to half measures,” Raila said.

“Young people were promised digital jobs, who were promised knowledge-based economy, who were promised double-digit economic growth, are now being offered wheelbarrows and being told Kazi ni Kazi. That is a route I promise Kenyans can never take,” he added.

According to Raila, Kazi ni Kazi will hold Kenyans back when the rest of the world is looking to the future.

“I want to prepare Kenyan youths for jobs of the future, not jobs of yesterday. I want to focus the youth of Kenya on where the world is going, not where the world is coming from,” he said.

“In an era when nations are sending their sons and daughters to planet Mars, I refuse to tell the children of Kenya that the tools our great, great ancestors used in the pre-historic age represent some kind of revolution that can take them places.”

Raila mentioned that he has a vision for the youth that will ensure they remain competitive in the global scene especially in the area of digital and information economy.

“I want to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas. I want to position Kenya as a hub for information and communication technologies and E-commerce.”

He also noted that should he fail in his vision, he would gladly resign.

“In this regard, there is a commitment I can give the youth of Kenya today. In the event that I fail to deliver what I promise, I will not invent excuses. I will not change the goalposts,” Raila said.

“I will do what Mwalimu Nyerere did next door in Tanzania. I will admit that my experiment and dream has failed and I will let somebody else try.”