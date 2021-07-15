Police in Nairobi have arrested a self-confessed child killer and recovered the bodies of two of his victims in Kabete area.

The suspect, 20-year-old Masten Milimu Wanjala, admitted to kidnapping two children in Shauri Moyo area of Nairobi. The kids – Charles Opindo Bala, 13 and Junior Mutuku Musyoka, 12 – went missing on June 30 and July 8 respectively.

Following his arrest, Wanjala led detectives to the scene where he killed the children in cold blood and dumped their bodies.

Prior to his capture, Milimu Wanjala had contacted Musyoki’s mother Felista Wayua demanding Sh50,000 ransom for her son’s release.

He had also contacted Opindo’s father, Tony Opindo, asking for Sh30,000 to free the child. The suspect is believed to have abducted Opindo on his way from the Sagaret Primary School in Majengo.

The bodies of the two children were found near Kabete Approved School.

Detectives from the Buruburu Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited the scene and conducted forensic analysis and took photos of the scene.

Nairobi Region police commander Augustine Nthumbi said investigations were ongoing to establish if Wafula was working alone. The suspect is believed to have killed over 10 children.

“The suspect could have been together with other people. We are working hard to know if there were other players in this murder. We are investigating a murder incident,” he said.

Detectives are interrogating the suspect to establish the whereabouts of the other children he is believed to have kidnapped and executed.

The arrest comes amid rising cases of abductions across the country