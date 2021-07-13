Businesspeople looking to set base at the Green Park terminus in Nairobi have until the end of business Friday to submit their expressions of interest.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) issued a public notice Monday inviting traders to lease space at the Ksh250 million terminal for commercial purposes or complementary public transport services.

NMS Director-General Major General Mohamed Badi said 35 percent of the space will be reserved for women and youths, five percent for persons with disabilities, and the rest for the general public.

“This notice, therefore, invites the general public to submit expressions of interest to lease space at the Green Park terminal for various commercial purposes or complimentary public transport services,” said Badi in a public notice.

Areas of leasing include commercial office space, commercial retail spaces (shops), supermarket space, eateries, and ablution cleaning and management services.

Others are entertainment establishments, vehicle cleaning services, vehicle fuelling and servicing, advertising spaces, financial services and terminal cleaning services.

“Expressions of interest are to be enclosed in plain sealed envelopes and must reach the office of the deputy director-general by July 16, 2021, from the date of this advertisement,” he added in the notice.

Traders who were operating from the demolished Lunar Park and people or firms who had previously expressed interest in any of the above or other leasing space at the terminal do not need to apply.