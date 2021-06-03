Poice in Kakamega have opened investigations into the death of a varsity student who was raped and murdered.

The body of the third-year student at the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology was found in a thicket outside her house in Kefinco, in the outskirts of Kakamega town.

The Bachelor of Education (English/Literature) student had been reported missing from Kefinco Estate on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, MMUST students took to the streets to protest the girl’s brutal killing. They lamented rising insecurity in the area, saying the student’s attack is not an isolated incident.

Kakamega Central OCPD David Kabena said the students’ concerns would be addressed urgently. He said investigations have begun, with police suspecting that the deceased was accosted while heading to her rented house.

The deceased’s body was transferred to the Kakamega County Referral Hospital Mortuary.