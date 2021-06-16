The long arm of the law has caught up with a man who let his seven-year-old son drive his car at the Delview Park area in Gatanga, Thika.

Ayub Kinyanjui Muigai was arraigned before the Kandara courts on Tuesday morning, June 15, just days after a video of his son driving a Toyota Prado TX went viral.

Officers from Kirwara Police Station in Gatanga, Murang’a County in liaison with officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested Kinyanjui on Monday.

When he appeared before Resident Magistrate Margaret Kinyanjui, the accused pleaded guilty to the offence of permitting a person who is not a holder of a valid driving license to drive a motor vehicle.

The court slapped Kinyanjui with a fine of Sh20,000 or serve three months in jail.