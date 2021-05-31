The general consensus among Kenyans on social media is that COTU boss Francis Atwoli has not done enough to have a road named after him.

Kenyans first expressed their disapproval last Thursday when Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu renamed DikDik road in Kileleshwa, Nairobi after the outspoken trade unionist, albeit illegally since the renaming was not debated and approved by the assembly.

A few days after the unveiling of Francis Atwoli Road, unknown persons pulled down its signpost, and photos soon hit the internet, sparking another wave of dissenting voices against the renaming.

Atwoli on his part condemned the vandalism saying it amounted to impunity.

“In a country that believes in the rule of Law there are procedures and processes to be followed when unsatisfied,” he said in a tweet on Sunday.

Adding: “I am against anarchy. However, the police will look into that.”

On Twitter, however, Kenyans approved the alleged “anarchy” saying whoever pulled down the Francis Atwoli road signpost deserved State commendation.

Here are some of those reactions:

Still thinking about this road named after Francis Atwoli, then I read an article written by one Nyagwoka. It really pisses me off. Atwoli has contributed immensely to misfortunes facing Kenyans due to sycophancy. He can’t stand firm when his employers are struggling. Coward. pic.twitter.com/xatRvZEIoh — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) May 30, 2021

Whoever uprooted Francis Atwoli Rd Sign should send us the till number this Legend should be celebrated ALREADY PRONTO!!! . 👍👍👌👌 — Maina wa Wangarĩ (@WangariPatrick) May 30, 2021

That someone thought naming a road after Francis Atwoli was a great idea still beats me. We don’t have roads named after our athletes but we thought he deserved a road. Eish, Kenya. — Ominde Okoth (@IamOminde) May 30, 2021

#francisatwoli and the whole world is now happy pic.twitter.com/nEcIelWR2f — Tatio Sanny (@saningotatio) May 30, 2021

Francis Atwoli deserves no recognition in Kenya to the extent of naming a road after him. What has he done apart from being Uhuru Kenyattas big mouth? There are kenyan heroes like Eliud kipchoge who put us in the world map. They deserve more. — MK〽 (@manyara90) May 30, 2021

So sad that rough winds had to do this to the latest development projects in the City. pic.twitter.com/b5cgIVJVuu — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) May 30, 2021

Kenyans are awake, We should be having a Eliud Kipchoge road not the corrupt Francis Atwoli. A time is coming. pic.twitter.com/boE28pITNs — Kipleting Kurgat (@kurgat_kiplee) May 30, 2021

Pulling down statutes and illegal road signs glorifying impunity is part and parcel of freedom of expression and right to demonstrate given under Articles 33 & 37 of The Constitution. Anne Kananu is in office illegally. Francis Atwoli represents what we should not remember. ^DoS https://t.co/iT5XbtvRKw pic.twitter.com/fhgBCkaH0e — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) May 30, 2021

What legacy does Francis Atwoli have to deserve a street named after him besides his foul mouth towards the DP?🚮 pic.twitter.com/xEGX76vLRD — Local Man™💥 (@Kenny_kyp) May 30, 2021

Why would Francis Atwoli get a road named after him in Kileleshwa? What did he ever do to help those residents? Doesn’t it make sense for him to name a road named after him in Industrial Area? Does he already know that he has done zero for workers so they’d vandalize it daily? 🤔 — Nahashon Kimemia (@nahashon87) May 30, 2021

Francis Atwoli Road down even before google maps is updated.

Hatuezi kubali Jjinga. pic.twitter.com/tx5ADI8ran — Steve Oti (@NyakwarWangah) May 30, 2021

We need to introduce sensible laws in this country. You can’t name a road in a neighborhood without the permission of permanent residents living there. Residents of Kileleshwa should vote on whether they want the road named after Francis Atwoli esp those living along Dik Dik road — Nahashon Kimemia (@nahashon87) May 30, 2021

Francis Atwoli road🚮 name a pork butchery after him and leave our roads alone 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/LkiM4e0Z2s — KALENJIN FINEST🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@koech_chinese) May 30, 2021

After deeply searching for heroes & heroines in whose honour to name roads, someone could only find Francis Atwoli.

That’s how we institutionalise & celebrate mediocrity. pic.twitter.com/XXg0D9s8Y7 — Tony Gitonga (@TonyMurega) May 30, 2021

Thank you nairobians you represented us well in Nairobi Francis atwoli deserves nothing pic.twitter.com/XC3yFuScxB — Shemeji (@itskaris254) May 30, 2021

Whoever uprooted Francis Atwoli pole must be congratulated by all citizens! — Lawrence (@LawrenceBosire3) May 30, 2021

Let us end the debate on the name for that road. Retweet for Francis Atwoli, like for dic dic. pic.twitter.com/lMQf5idOco — Wa Kimani (@kimanikenya) May 30, 2021

If you uprooted the Francis Atwoli road sign, inbox me your number. i have 5,000 for you. pic.twitter.com/757netQoGX — Wa Kimani (@kimanikenya) May 30, 2021

In a country where we give presidential recognition for someone because they carried githeri during elections, Francis Atwoli rd ain’t a bad idea afterall..mediocrity recognises mediocrity. pic.twitter.com/jW8ab4LrZq — Patrick (@kaleftiE) May 30, 2021

Dik dik (Madoqua spp) is a small antelope fast approaching endangered species conservation status. Our children need to be educated about it, yet the Nairobi County has the audacity to erase the antelope’s name and replace it with that of Francis Atwoli? This is mediocrity pic.twitter.com/No2x91DDxP — Hussein Muslim, PhD (@Hus_Muslim) May 30, 2021

😂😭😂. Kenyans are brands of their own. So the Francis Atwoli’s comes down before I arrived at the scene to celebrate it’s removal? Please return Dik Dik signage as it was. The road leading to Atwoli’s house should be named after him, not a public one especially in Kileleshwa https://t.co/HPau44Apgy — Nyaboke Mshamba (@Ellie_Ellie60) May 30, 2021

I support the uprooting of Francis Atwoli road sign. Atwoli is no legend neither can he be a role model in any society. We have people like Kipchoge Keino etc who deserve such honour. Nevertheless, any endeavour to rename roads must be acceptable by the sorrounding community. — kenyan (@WilkinsChess) May 30, 2021

Better name it Embarambamba road than Francis Atwoli road — Kiprono🇰🇪 (@its_biko) May 30, 2021

Was Public participation conducted in that area before renaming that road…If it goes through the court then it will be NULL AND VOID… pic.twitter.com/FAKCopvFWY — kevin rotich (@mrkevinrotich16) May 30, 2021

Removing the road sign in honor of Mr. Francis Atwoli is a LEGITIMATE and LAWFUL resistance against oppression and impunity of my BELOVED JUBILEE Govt. — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) May 30, 2021

Francis Atwoli should take this opportunity to reflect on what he has done as COTU boss and as a person! The backlash that his road sign has received is enough food for thought that may lead into a serious case of constipation. Alaaa! pic.twitter.com/pgF2rGQnna — Titus “Tito” Kuria (@PapitoTito) May 30, 2021

~What happened to that Francis Atwoli road should happen to all Kenyatta roads and avenues, Moi roads and Mama Ngina streets countrywide. Kenyans are tired of impunity and neocolonialism.. — RICHARD MAHAMOUD (@RichiMahamoud) May 30, 2021

Breaking : Francis Atwoli’s signpost that had earlier been uprooted by unknown people has been restored back. pic.twitter.com/7Lzx2EsHfW — kipkoech mitei Rober (@MiteiRober) May 30, 2021