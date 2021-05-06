Evans Karani, the Kiambu-based businessman accused of killing his lover, Catherine Nyokabi, has denied involvement in Nyokabi’s murder.

Karani, who had earlier confessed to killing Ms Nyokabi on April 13, was arraigned at the Kiambu Law Courts, where he pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

This after the court warned him that he would be sentenced to death if he pleads guilty to murder. Karani had earlier asked the court to expedite his sentencing over Nyokabi’s death.

The 38-year-old appeared before Justice Mary Kasango in a virtual session on Wednesday, May 5, a day after he had failed to take a plea because he did not have a lawyer to represent him.

His lawyer, M. Njehu, asked the Prosecution to furnish him with witness statements and documentary evidence that the State wishes to rely on in the case.

Njehu also requested the court to grant his client reasonable bail terms.

Justice Kasango ordered the accused to remain in custody at the Nairobi Remand Prison until June 2, 2021, when a ruling on his bail will be made.