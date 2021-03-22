Mwende Ngao is a creative entrepreneur who has carved a niche as a digital content creator, writer, blogger filmmaker, and podcaster.

She is also the co-founder and lead editor at Zeda Magazine, an online lifestyle magazine for the youthful African woman.

Mwende has also written for various TV shows including ‘Jane and Abel’ and ‘Sumu La Penzi’ and has been published in two anthologies: ‘The Power of Words’ and ‘Fifth Draft’.

Here are 16 quickfire details to know about Mwende.

I’m one of those multi-hyphen people (filmmaker – writer – podcaster)

For breakfast, I prefer savory to sweet dishes. Bring on the eggs and sausages. I’m not much of a sweet tooth. I don’t even put sugar in my black tea.

Three writers that have inspired me are Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi, Warsan Shire and Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor.

What I love about poetry is the way it packages big emotions in a few lines. It’s able to punch you by demanding self-reflection or accountability, or hold you by making you feel seen, understood and not alone.

A song I’m currently playing on repeat is Kitenge by Nviiri the Storyteller off his new EP.

People don’t know that I have a twin brother. It’s always funny when I mention it because they gasp and want to know everything. The first question is always, “Do you look alike?” And I have to explain that we do not, actually.

A movie everyone should watch is The White Tiger on Netflix. There’s a reason it’s been nominated in the best-adapted screenplay category for the Oscars.

I am currently readingManchester Happened by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi.

My dream destination is The Maldives. My favourite destination has been right here in Kenya. Lamu. It’s paradise.

I prefer texts over calls. Though I do five-hour calls, but only with close friends and family.

The perfect place for a first date, if it’s dinner, Five Senses. If it’s lunch, Tapas Ceviche. If it’s coffee, Artcaffe.

My guilty pleasure is wine. I love it so much I’m actually taking sommelier classes.

My favourite card game is Texas hold ’em poker. I love to win.

When I was 13, I wanted to do exactly what I’m doing now. I wanted to be a writer and a filmmaker.

When it comes to keeping secrets, I want to say I’m a 10 but that would be a lie. Let’s go with a strong 7.