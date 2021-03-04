A man accused of killing his twin brother during a fight over a woman was arraigned at the Makadara law courts.

The DCI sought a custodial order to hold the suspect Hussein Chemwor Maina, who is said to have stabbed Noah Kibiama Maina to death in Soweto area of Kayole on the night of February 24, 2021.

The suspect allegedly stabbed his twin brother on the right side of his chest and neck after a quarrel over a woman the deceased was dating.

Chemwor reportedly attacked Kibiama at his house(the deceased) adjacent to his twin brother’s house. Kibiama succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Kayole.

While seeking custodial orders, Inspector Moses Kenga of Kayole DCI offices told chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji that he needed time to trace and record witness statements, take the suspect for mental assessment and conduct the post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Mr Kenga said he also needed to collect the deceased’s blood and body tissues and send them to the government analyst together with the murder weapon for forensic analysis.

The court granted the custodial orders which will remain in force until March 15.