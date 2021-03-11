Motorists in Nairobi will soon have to dig deeper into the pockets as City Hall prepares to introduce hourly parking fees in the Central Business District(CBD).

According to Nairobi’s Finance and Economic Planning Chief Officer, Halkano Waqo, the hourly charges will help boost City Hall’s revenue as well as decongest the CBD.

“As a growing city we have to explore all the mechanisms to decongest the city as well as get revenue for the county,” he said.

Waqo also noted the hourly fee will also discourage collusion between motorists and parking attendants.

“It will be easy paying Sh50 for two hours and if like 300 vehicles park for an hour or two and go then it means these spaces will be available for the other motorists,” he said.

Currently, motorists pay Sh 200 daily for parking in the Nairobi CBD.

While the hourly rates are not yet set and are subject to approval by the County Assembly, sources indicate City Hall is looking to introduce the new rates from July.