A mental assessment report conducted on Mike Sonko has established that his health condition does not bar him from attending and following court proceedings.

Nairobi Magistrate Peter Ouko had ordered the assessment after lawyers representing the former Nairobi governor said he was unfit to stand trial due to his bipolar condition.

On Monday, however, the court said the medical report dated March 11 indicated that Sonko’s mental health and speech are normal, and therefore, fit to stand trial.

The report also stated that although Sonko is receiving treatment for a bipolar condition, it was established that the condition has not barred him from going about his daily business.

“With that finding, I do believe that the activities entail attending court process. I, therefore, reconfirm the hearing dates given which start on 29 this month,” the court ruled.