The Office of the Controller of Budget has clarified that it has not stopped the implementation of car grants to MCAs, contrary to media reports.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o issued a statement Tuesday explaining that due processes must be followed given that the grant has already been approved.

“CoB disassociates itself from reports that the office has halted the implementation of car grants. This office affirms the separation of powers upon which the Constitution is anchored,” Nyakang’o said.

“… there are processes that must be followed to ensure that MCAs don’t get into problems in terms of accounting for the grant. We need to know that there are enough funds, just telling us it’s enough is not good enough. Secondly, we would like to see some legislation that converts the loans into grants,” she stated.

This comes after the Controller of Budget had written to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) seeking an advisory on how to convert a car loan facility into a car grant.

SRC approved the Sh4.5 billion car grant on February 10.