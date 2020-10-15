Anti Narcotics detectives based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on Tuesday intercepted Heroin and Marijuana stashed in clothing buttons.

An Intelligence-led operation conducted at Cargo Shed in DHL Warehouse in the morning led to the confiscation of unestablished amounts of the drugs en route from Juba and Entebbe to Cambodia and France respectively.

During the search, detectives recovered two suspicious consignments; one described as clothes for personal use was on transit from Juba to Cambodia, while the second had a dress concealing the weed enroute to France.

“On opening the first consignment, three blouses each with 8 large buttons and three skirts each having 17 buttons were found, where on dismantling the buttons each was found to contain a powdery substance which upon testing turned to be heroin,” said the DCI.

Both consignments were seized with further investigations ongoing.