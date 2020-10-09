The new Kenyan proverb, ‘Mtaachana Tu’, appears to have come true for comedian Kendrick Mulamwa and his sweetheart Carrol Sonie.

This after Mulamwah started his ‘Sad N*gga Hours’ early on Thursday evening with a post on social media announcing their break up. In a strongly-worded open letter addressed to Sonnie, the funnyman said it wasn’t an easy decision to make given what they have been through this year.

Without revealing any details, Mulamwah said the breakup is as a result of “recent “anthology” of events best known to us”.

“Dear SONIE , 💔 I am not a prolific Writter but I will try… This wasn’t an easy decision to make at all, especially at this point of my life. It has been a tough year already for me, and for both of us too, almost losing everything. But all this happening now has been synergized and augumented by the recent “anthology” of events best known to us,” wrote Mulamwah.

Typical of a heartbroken lover, Mulamwah recounted his happier times with the girl of his dreams saying the two years they were together was the best time of his life.

“The day we met we laughed for a few minutes, made fun not knowing that we will be still together for the next 2years. Fate brought us together, and it’s here again but for different reasons. I always wished to have a cute girl but God gave me an exquisite one, more than I had asked for. It has been real, the love … the fun and everything else we did together. I can’t recall all but honestly, it has been the best time of my life. I always carried you on my shoulders; I don’t know what you saw ahead 🥺 while was too preoccupied making sure that you remain at the top. I always believed that when you elevate your woman she will stand in for you when you are at your worst, and for many others in society too. That’s all I ever wished and still wish for you, the very best in life, and in all aspects,” said the influencer.

He continued:

“Lessons are there to be learned, and eggs have to be broken to make omelettes . Mwenye alienda haja husahau , but mwenye alikanyaga hatawai . I believe all this will one day make sense . Asante sana for always being there for me . You made sure that am not a caricature. Can’t say any more but wish you all the best the world can offer in your Bussiness , familly and careeer. I respect everything about you and decisions , what makes you happy makes me happy too , for the gender is for the goose , For this , Some will be happy (Kamati) , some sad but What matters is how you feel and progress on , even as we part ways I will always love you and keep you at heart until the day I will undergo rigor mortis , livor mortis and algor mortis . The when , the why and the how remains between us . Merci mi amor 🖤🖤.”

As you would expect, the infamous ‘Kamati ya Roho Chafu’ had a lot to say about the development. Others took to Sonie’s page to react to her caption-less picture.

Some reactions below.

“If premium tears was a person,” said one fan.

“If kuhuzunika was a face😂😂,” said another member of Kamati.

A third commenter wrote: “Kamati tuliwaambia mtaachana tu😂mlidhani tuko jokes 😂💔”

“Afro cinema continues shortly🔥🔥” said another.

Another IG user observed that Sonnie has since deleted Mulamwah’s pictures: “Tulikwambia usipost kwanza ukadhani tunakuonea wivu ona sasa umedelete picha zote 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😥😥🤣🤣😂😂”

“Hatujamalizana na murayas then this 😂😂😂,” quipped another.

A more positive netizen said: “Sorry about that. Whatever it is, be positive. Everything happens for a reason. Both of you should not give up until you are sure you have tried enough. Finding love is not easy, if somehow there’s something you can do to fix it, go ahead and do it…”

Another told Mulamwah: “Hii maneno mingi kumbe umewachwa! Weeeeh 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️”

“Being mature is priceless…wengine wangekuwa wametukanana wakisema vile mwingine anamwaga haraka Mara ooo ati yeye ni mtaro.. Bado wasupa ni wengi uku nje 😂😂😂,” noted another.

“Sasa ona mnafanya kamati wafeel ile statement yao huwork😭.”

One internet user encouraged Mulamwah: “Take heart bro..ata mimi nliachwa last week kaka💔💔”

“Ogopaa 2020😂😂😂,” a social media user cautioned.