A Nairobi court has sentenced a “parking boy” to one year in jail for assaulting a security guard.

Appearing before Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot, Thomas Nyagwoka Ogoro pleaded guilty to assaulting and injuring Rodgers Omukanga on September 25, 2020 at Naivas Supermarket on Moi Avenue.

The court heard that Rodgers was directing vehicles to a parking space when the accused obstructed him, demanding to direct the vehicles to another yard.

When the complainant declined, the frustrated parking boy descended on him with blows.

A police report indicated that the security guard working with Blue Armour Security firm sustained a cut on his face from a metallic ring the assailant was wearing on his finger.

Rodgers reported the incident at the Central Police Station leading to the suspect’s arrest and subsequent arraignment.

The parking boy, a resident of Pipeline Estate in Nairobi, will serve one in jail if he cannot pay a fine of Sh200,000.