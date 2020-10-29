Council of Governors Chair Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya is the best performing governor in the country, the latest Infotrak survey indicates.

In the perception survey on the performance of county governments and governors, the Kakamega county chief received the highest approval rating as seen against set key performance indicators.

Infotrak sought county residents’ assessment on the performance of their elected leaders especially in ensuring a smooth rollout of devolved functions as well as the availability of county government services to the people.

According to the 2019/2020 rankings poll, Oparanya scored 82.3 percent followed by Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya (77.1 percent), and Makueni’s Kivutha Kibwana (74.4 percent).

Kisumu’s Peter Anyang Nyongo and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua complete the top 5 list with 65.9 percent and 65.1 percent respectively.

The governors’ performances were determined by their implementation of devolved functions such as agriculture, health, education, water management, social services, environment, and natural resources amongst others.

In health, for instance, key performance indicators included the ability of county governments and county chiefs to make it easier for residents to access affordable medical treatment, as well as ensuring county health facilities have the necessary medical equipment and medicine.

In all these sectors, Oparanya earned impressive scores, topping the agriculture, county development sectors.

The top 10 list of best performing governors was closed out by West Pokot’s John Lonyangapuo (64.2%), Uasin Gishu’s Jackson Mandago (63.5%), Tharaka Nithi’s Muthomi Njuki (62.6%), Turkana’s Josephat Nanok (62.5%), and Bomet’s Hillary Barchok (60.6%).

Nairobi county boss Mike Sonko scored 59.6% to rank 12th.

The survey was conducted between December 2019 and January 2020, and shows a majority of Kenyans believe that devolution has made a difference.